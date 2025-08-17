'Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan not key players. That term is for those who win games': Duo humiliated amid Asia Cup snub

For over half a decade, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have carried the weight of Pakistan’s batting hopes across formats. The pair’s partnership at the top of the order has often defined Pakistan’s fortunes, but their recent slump has drawn increasing criticism. However, on Sunday, the duo was snubbed for the upcoming Asia Cup, as the selectors continue to keep them away from the shortest format following repeated failures in ICC tournaments. Babar Azam (R) and Mohammad Rizwan were snubbed for the Asia Cup(AFP)

Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has now questioned not only their effectiveness but also their current standing as “key players” in the national side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hafeez did not mince words while assessing the duo. He argued that match-winners are the only ones deserving of the “key player” tag, and by that yardstick, Babar and Rizwan have fallen behind. “Calling them key players would be wrong and unfair. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not Pakistan cricket’s key players at the moment. Key players are those who win matches for Pakistan,” Hafeez said.

Hafeez went further, pointing to other names who, in his view, have carried Pakistan’s fight in the last couple of years. “If we look at the past year and a half to two years, the players showing consistent performance are Salman Ali Agha, Saeem Ayub and Hasan Nawaz. Why aren’t we talking about them? They are the current players winning matches for Pakistan,” he noted.

Babar, once hailed as the team’s most reliable batter, has endured a lean phase across formats, while Rizwan’s struggles have been just as pronounced. Their dip in form has coincided with Pakistan’s patchy record in key assignments.

Hafeez believes both senior batters must re-establish themselves, rather than be treated as untouchables. “I think Babar and Rizwan need to be concerned about their positions in the team. They need to prove themselves as good players first; key players come later. Both were good in the past, but now they are not delivering results,” he remarked.

Hafeez takes aim at bowling unit

His criticism was not limited to the batting order. Pakistan’s pace attack, long regarded as the team’s strength, has also come under his scanner. "The same goes for Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, they are also not giving match winning performances for Pakistan,” Hafeez observed.

Calling for a long-term vision, Hafeez urged Pakistan cricket to invest in performers who can shape the next decade. “We should focus on players who can contribute for the next 10–15 years. Our media criticises one or two players and hypes one or two others, which is wrong. We need to talk about those who are actually performing,” he said.