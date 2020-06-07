Babar Azam needs to bring out Virat Kohli-like attitude on the field: Former Pakistan batsman

cricket

Jun 07, 2020

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. Kohli has scored 43 ODI hundreds and 27 Test centuries, and fans continue to debate whether he could surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 100 international centuries one day. He has played 86 Tests in which he has scored 7,240 runs at an average of 53.62. He has also scored 11,867 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 59.33. Kohli is currently the highest-run scorer in the T20Is, with 2,794 runs in 82 matches at an average of 50.80. But despite his impressive record, Kohli continues to face comparisons from Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam.

Speaking in a Youtube video on his official channel, Pakistan batting legend Aamir Sohail opened up on the comparisons between Virat and Babar and said that the latter has the potential to become a great batsman like Kohli.

“The similarities between Virat and Babar is that they score over 40 per cent of runs from boundaries. They also hit really good drives, and they hit pull shots on front foot. They both punch the ball on the off-side slightly on the front foot. They sway a bit and push towards point and cover - this shot has been quite effective for them.

“They both guide the ball with a slightly-opened wrist towards the third man, especially in Test cricket - they both have been successful in this,” Sohail said. The former Pakistan left-handed batsman, who was known for his attacking batting style further said that Babar could learn to show his expressions on the field much like Kohli brings out.

“They both have quite similar attitude, have the will to perform, thought Virat Kohli looks to be quite aggressive on the field but Babar Azam looks to be calm and collected on the field. Maybe, Kohli is showing from outside that he is aggressive, but he is calm from inside, just to pose a fear in the bowler’s mind.

“I feel Babar needs to bring his expressions on the field as well. He troubles bowlers with his batting, but if he brings attitude on the field, it will certainly help him in a longer run,“ Sohail said.