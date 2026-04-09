Babar Azam refuses to be insulted after being told ‘Virat Kohli finishes matches; you don’t’ – Watch

Babar Azam, known for his elegance with the bat and reputed as one of the finest batters of his generation, currently captains Peshawar Zalmi in the 2026 Pakistan Super League. Apart from his performances on the field, this time he gained the spotlight for a fiery exchange with a journalist off the field, when the scribe Virat Kohli, the man Babar is often compared with. PES, under Babar, have enjoyed a perfect start, remaining unbeaten in the first three matches of the ongoing season. Last night on Wednesday, Zalmi secured a last-ball win against Hyderabad Kingsmen, who batted first and posted a total of just 146 runs. Even though the target did not seem intimidating on paper, PES’s batters failed to build on a comfortable partnership to seal what should have been a straightforward chase. Babar Azam was left miffed at a reporter's Virat Kohli question (AFP Images)

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The charge was led by Babar, who scored 47 off 37 balls, managing six fours along the way. Despite being well set in the middle, he once again failed to capitalise on a promising start and guide his team through to the end of the chase. Babar’s form and strike rate in white-ball cricket have already been questioned, and this time it led a journalist to compare his inability to finish games to that of his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli. The two have often been compared based on their batting abilities and capacity to finish matches in crunch moments for their respective national teams.

Babar was quick to defend the remarks, shunning them as “misconception” and stated that he has often finished matches for his team on several occasions, while speaking during the post-match press conference.

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As posted on X, the journalist asked, “Virat Kohli comes with the same shots in the game as you, but he finishes the match, which you lack. People compare him to you. What are your views on the comparison?”

Watch the clip below: