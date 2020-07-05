e-paper
Home / Cricket / Babar Azam reveals who backed him when he was a newcomer

Babar Azam reveals who backed him when he was a newcomer

Azam is currently the only batsman in the world to feature in the Top-5 of ICC rankings across all three formats and his rise has led to him being named the captain of the team in ODIs and T20Is

cricket Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:32 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam celebrates his century against England/
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam celebrates his century against England/(Getty Images)
         

These are exciting times to be a Pakistan cricket fan. Well, the national team remains an enigma as they continue to blow hot and cold, but after a long time Pakistan can look forward to a strong future.

One of the reasons for that is the talent pool available to the team. Yes, they were disappointing as they failed to make it to the semi-final of the ICC World Cup but they fought valiantly after a timid start to the tournament. They are the reigning champion of the Champions Trophy and have been at the top of the T20I rankings for a while before sliding last year.

For a team that has had to play home matches away from home, their form in Test cricket has not been too bad.

As far as the future is concerned, Pakistani fans are currently expecting a lot from their premier batsman Babar Azam. The youngster’s growth in international cricket has been meteoric to say the least and pundits are praising him for his ability to play in all conditions and across all formats.

He is currently the only batsman in the world to feature in the Top-5 of ICC rankings across all three formats. His rise has led to him being named the captain of the team in the limited-overs format.

Azam though isn’t very old in the system and his rise can be credited to the Pakistani team management. Azam though has special words for his former coach Micky Arthur whom he credits for backing him.

“Mickey really supported me. He gave me confidence. He rated me highly even when I was very much a newcomer. He backed me all the time. The best thing about him was he had great trust in my abilities,” Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Pakistan is currently being coached by former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Azam said Misbah too has been backing him

“I must add that Misbah bhai is no different. He really backs me and has confidence in me. It really helps when your coach trusts you,” he added.

