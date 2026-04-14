Babar Azam shuts down journalist, gets triggered on being grilled about T20 strike rate: 'Muh utha ke...'

The Pakistan Super League 2026 is taking shape, with Peshawar Zalmi leading the way following their win on Monday, April 13th, against Multan Sultans (MS) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. One-time PSL champion Peshawar have long been considered one of the most consistent franchises in the tournament’s history, and they have carried that form into this season under captain Babar Azam, registering five wins in six matches and remaining unbeaten so far.

Babar Azam gave a stern response on being asked about strike rates in T20. (AFP)

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Their latest victory, a 24-run win over MS, further strengthened their position at the top of the table by 3 points. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis starred with 68 off just 40 balls, guiding his team to post a competitive total of 196. Despite a solid start from Mohammad Harris and skipper Babar, neither could convert their innings into a significant score.

Following the match, Babar once again faced criticism over his strike rate after scoring just 18 despite facing 20 balls. This was not the first time his strike rate has come under scrutiny in T20 cricket, with his struggles in the Big Bash League and the T20 World Cup 2026 previously putting him under the spotlight.

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{{^usCountry}} The modern T20 game has become batter-dominated, and strike rates hold a significant conversation on the table alongside the number of runs scored. Addressing the criticism in the post-match conference, Babar emphasised that his approach to T20 batting is not solely about aggressive stroke play, but also about understanding the match conditions when batting on the 22-yard pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The modern T20 game has become batter-dominated, and strike rates hold a significant conversation on the table alongside the number of runs scored. Addressing the criticism in the post-match conference, Babar emphasised that his approach to T20 batting is not solely about aggressive stroke play, but also about understanding the match conditions when batting on the 22-yard pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You will face challenges, the opposition team also comes having done their homework, you cannot hit your preferred shots freely (aap muhh utha ke shots nahi maar sakte). On one good day, things will click; otherwise, you have to work (hard) for it,” said Babar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You will face challenges, the opposition team also comes having done their homework, you cannot hit your preferred shots freely (aap muhh utha ke shots nahi maar sakte). On one good day, things will click; otherwise, you have to work (hard) for it,” said Babar. {{/usCountry}}

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“You have to play differently at different numbers. At that time, what kind of guard to play, you also have to look at the scoreboard, and the strike rate also creates a lot of fuss. I believe that you first have to assess the conditions.”

“You have to assess that every day the wicket is not the same. Every day you cannot play the same way,” added the PES batter defending his approach.

Babar's returns in PSL 2026

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Babar’s remarks underline the importance of adaptability in modern T20 cricket, even as the format increasingly rewards high-risk, high-strike-rate batting. Thus, questioning the approach and relevance of traditional batters.

Despite the scrutiny, Babar remains influential to his team’s success this season, leading the Peshawar Zalmi batting unit with 230 runs in 5 innings. His average of 57.50 places him third in the Green Cap standings, behind his teammate Mendis, who leads the chart with 309 runs, and Multan Sultans’ Sahibzada Farhan with 249 runs.

His response reinforces a broader point: strike rate alone should not be the sole factor for judgment, as match awareness and adaptability remain key to success in T20 cricket.

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