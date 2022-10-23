Home / Cricket / Babar Azam stands on verge of breaking MS Dhoni's spectacular captaincy record in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam stands on verge of breaking MS Dhoni's spectacular captaincy record in T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:08 AM IST

Already a star batter across formats, with many a records to his name, Babar now stands a chance of breaking former India captain MS Dhoni's spectacular record as a skipper in T20 World Cup history.

ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan will begin their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They will take on Team India in their tournament opener. This will be the second time Babar Azam will be leading the Pakistan side at an ICC event, after having captained in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Already a star batter across formats, with many a records to his name, Babar now stands a chance of breaking former India captain MS Dhoni's spectacular record as a skipper in T20 World Cup history.

Babar had finished the 2021 T20 World Cup as the leading run-getter. He scored 303 runs for Pakistan in their run to the semi-final, at 60.60, with four half-centuries. It was the highest run tally by any captain in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene's 2012 feat. And his tally of four half-centuries is already the most fifty-plus scores notched up by a captain the tournament history.

With Babar set to begin his second T20 World Cup campaign as a captain, he stands a chance to end the 2022 edition of the tournament as the leading run-getter as a captain, surpassing the legendary Dhoni.

The former India captain had led the Men in Blue in six editions, between 2007 and 2016. In 33 appearances, he scored 529 runs for India which stands as a record among captains in T20 World Cup. Babar stands seventh in the list, 226 runs behind Dhoni's tally. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is second on the list, also stands a chance to pip Dhoni as he is 168 runs shy of claiming record.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Story Saved
×
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
