Babar Azam vs Shaheen Afridi rivalry renewed as Pakistan pacer wins 1st round in Champions Cup, unleashes trademark pose

Babar Azam began his Champions One-Day Cup campaign with a promising 76, showing signs of returning to form after a series of disappointing international performances. The Pakistan ODI captain, batting at No. 3 for the Stallions, delivered a solid knock in the second match of the newly formed domestic tournament in Pakistan. However, he fell short of what could have been a much-needed century, as his innings ended at the hands of his international teammate, Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen Afridi with his trademark celebration after dismissing Babar Azam(X)

Babar’s dismissal came in the 35th over when he attempted to pull a bouncer from Afridi over the fine-leg boundary. Misjudging the length, Babar’s execution faltered as one hand slipped off the bat, reducing the power needed for a successful shot.

He was caught in the deep, and Shaheen Afridi, with his trademark celebration, raised his hands to the sky, savouring the prized wicket.

Walking out to bat after the early loss of opener Yasir Khan (13), Babar added 29 runs with Test captain Shan Masood, who scored 41 off 53 balls. After Masood's departure to Faisal Akram, Babar and Tayyab Tahir took control of the Stallions' innings, building a crucial 114-run partnership for the third wicket.

Babar played fluently, hitting nine boundaries in his 76-run knock in 79 balls. His stroke play showed glimpses of his class, reminding fans and critics alike of his capabilities, despite recent struggles.

Tayyab Tahir continued the Stallions' momentum, scoring 74 off 72 deliveries, a knock laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. However, just as the team looked to accelerate, Tahir fell to Aamer Jamal, who took his second wicket of the day.

Babar Azam’s return to run-scoring comes after a dismal Test series against Bangladesh, where he registered scores of 0, 22, 31, and 11, as Pakistan faced a humiliating 2-0 series loss at home. His innings in the Champions Cup offers a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the international season.

The domestic tournament, running from September 12 to 29, is touted as a key domestic competition in Pakistan’s cricketing calendar. With top international and domestic players in action, the tournament is also seen as a crucial to preparations for the next year's Champions Trophy, which is also hosted by Pakistan.