'Babar Azam will make more runs than Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup': Ex-India batter's massive claim ahead of IND-PAK clash

With Asia Cup 2022 set to begin on Saturday, fans will be eagerly waiting for the mega-clash between India and Pakistan to be held on Sunday. During an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer predicted which captain will score more runs in the tournament. "I think Rohit will have more impactful runs. But I feel Babar will make more runs", he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit is currently second in the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament with 883 runs in 26 innings. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, and could overtake the legend if he registers 89 more runs against Pakistan.

Also Read | Virat Kohli: ‘For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch a bat for 1 month’

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar has been in stunning form this year. He has played 10 white-ball games (only one T20I) and has registered a fifty-plus in nine of those matches. He has bagged six half-centuries (five in ODIs and one in T20Is) and three centuries. He was also the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup last year.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, also current Pakistan batting coach, praised Babar and called him a 'world-class player;. Speaking at the ICC Academy in Dubai, he said, "Babar Azam is a world class player and his consistent performance in all three formats from the last three years is the solid proof of his flight. He plays well under pressure, big players are those who perform under pressure. It's never easy for a captain to focus on his skills. In fact, he is performing well in all three formats."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is also the first time both sides will be facing each other since the T20 World Cup last year, when Pakistan won by 10 wickets, courtesy of a three-wicket haul from Shaheen Shah Afridi. The pacer won't be available during the upcoming tournament due to injury and has been replaced by Mohammed Hasnain. All eyes will also be on Babar, who smacked an unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 52 runs to help Pakistan defeat India while chasing, without losing any wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON