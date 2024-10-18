Babar Azam's replacement as Pakistan's white-ball captain identified, likely to be appointed this week: Report

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is poised to step into the captaincy role for the national team’s white-ball formats, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expected to make an official announcement soon. As the team prepares for its upcoming tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, Rizwan has emerged as the preferred candidate due to his consistency as a player and his proven leadership in domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to a PTI report. Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup(AFP)

In recent meetings between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the national selectors, and white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, Rizwan's name has taken center stage as the leading contender to succeed Babar Azam, who stepped down as captain earlier this month to focus on his batting.

The selectors are expected to announce the white-ball squad by the weekend, with the team scheduled to depart for Australia immediately after the third Test against England concludes on October 28.

A source within the PCB highlighted Rizwan’s leadership qualities, saying, "His seniority and reliability as a player, along with his experience leading teams at various levels, have made him a natural choice for this responsibility."

Discussions regarding the captaincy have reportedly progressed, with Rizwan being consulted by key figures in the selection process, including Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali, and Aleem Dar, who have sought his readiness to take on the role.

Pakistan's schedule

Pakistan is set to play a packed schedule of nine ODIs and nine T20 internationals across the three countries, followed by two Test matches against South Africa before returning home. The selectors are also looking to inject fresh talent into the squad while giving some senior players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, a chance to return after being rested for the last two Tests against England.

As the announcement draws near, all eyes are on Rizwan, who appears set to lead Pakistan’s white-ball resurgence.

The country is also scheduled to host the Champions Trophy next year.