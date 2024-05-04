 Virat Kohli pulls Shubman Gill's leg as GT captain visits RCB dressing room before IPL 2024 clash | Crickit
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Virat Kohli pulls Shubman Gill's leg as GT captain visits RCB dressing room before IPL 2024 clash

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Virat Kohli hilariously trolled Shubman Gill ahead of RCB's upcoming IPL 2024 match vs GT.

In patchy form currently, Shubman Gill missed out on a spot in the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Gujarat Titans captain was named in the reserves list, losing his spot in the 15-member squad to Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Virat Kohli makes fun of Shubman Gill.
Virat Kohli makes fun of Shubman Gill.

Gearing up for GT's upcoming fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gill surprised India teammate Virat Kohli, as he appeared early for practice. In a viral video, shared by GT on X, Gill can be seen greeting Kohli and the RCB star jokes, "Badi jaldi aaya practice mei (You came so early for practice)!'

Venkatesh Iyer reveals how chat with Sourav Ganguly helped him produce match-winning knock in MI vs KKR match

Their camaraderie and friendship was perfectly visible in the video as Kohli donned the senior role and joked with Gill, who is his junior. Here is the video:

In IPL 2024, Gill has managed 320 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 140.96. He is 15th in the Orange Cap race and is not expected to retain it this season. Last year, he won the Orange Cap with 890 runs in 17 matches as GT finished as runners-up. It was a season to remember for Gill as he also smacked three tons and four fifties. But this season, he has only registered two half-centuries and was dismissed for 16 off 19 balls in his side's previous fixture, which was also against RCB.

Kohli's funny approach could also be an indication as to why Gill was ignored by the selectors for the 15-member roster. Since suffering a bout of dengue in the early stages of the ODI World Cup last year, the opener hasn't been the same and his captaincy with GT also needs maturity.

He was handed the role after Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians in a shock transfer prior to the auction last year. Pandya was released by MI in 2022 and joined GT, and he was made captain. He led them to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. So, pressure was plenty on Gill, when he took up the responsibility.

But he will be disappointed with himself, as GT are currently eighth in the IPL 2024 points table with eight points in 10 games. With time running out, they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and are currently in a two-match losing streak.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, India T20 World Cup Squad Press Conference Live, SRH vs RR Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
