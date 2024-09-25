BAN head coach provides a big update on Shakib Al Hasan's availability for 2nd Test: 'I haven't heard from my physio…'

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has provided a major update on Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the second Test against India. Shakib sustained a finger injury in the Chennai Test and was underutilized as a bowler. Hathurusinghe downplayed the veteran all-rounder's injury and said the physio hadn't given him any update, making Shakib eligible for Kanpur selection. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sustained a finger injury during the first Test match against India.(PTI)

Shakib got hurt during the series opener in Chennai while batting when a fiery delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit him. The veteran all-rounder was also kept away from bowling for a long period in both innings, bowling a total of 21 overs across two innings. Hannan Sarkar, a BCB selection panel member, claimed earlier that the team management will take a final call on Shakib's availability after the training sessions in Kanpur.

However, Bangladesh's head coach has already declared that Shakib is available for selection.

"At the moment, I haven't heard from my physio or from anyone. He is still eligible for selection," Hathurusinghe said after the team's first training session in Kanpur.

The coach praised Shakib for putting up a great fight against the quality Indian attack in the second innings, in which he scored 25 off 56 balls. In the first innings, he was the top-scorer for the visitors, adding 32 off and 64 balls.

Bangladesh coach not upset about Shakib's performance

However, Shakib's form, of late, has not been great especially with the bat. He did not score heavily in Pakistan, where Bangladesh cherished a historic Test series win. He could only manage 15, 2 and 21 not out during his three outings.

However, Hathurusinghe said he was not overly concerned about Shakib's recent rough patch with the bat.

"I am not upset about his performance. Our overall performance, we could have done better. I am sure that he also thinks that he can perform better. We all know what he is capable of.

"He batted really well in the second innings. He couldn't go on, not because of lack of pride. It's the sheer quality of the opposition," he said, backing the veteran player.

Hathurusinghe also reiterated that the visitors are not worried about their security despite the political upheaval and resultant violence back home that has been criticised in India.

"We have no concern about the security. We trust that the Indian board is looking after that."