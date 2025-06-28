Search Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down following Test series loss vs Sri Lanka: ‘This isn’t personal'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 28, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down as Bangladesh captain following Test series loss against Sri Lanka. 

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down as the leader following his side's loss against Sri Lanka in the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday. Following an innings and 78-run loss in the second Test in Colombo, Shanto announced his decision to resign as the skipper during the post-match press conference. The left-handed batter Shanto led Bangladesh in 14 Tests.

Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down as Bangladesh captain following Test series loss against Sri Lanka. (AFP)
Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down as Bangladesh captain following Test series loss against Sri Lanka. (AFP)

He had taken over as the Test captain before the home series against New Zealand in November 2023. Under Shanto, Bangladesh won four matches, including a memorable series win against Pakistan in Pakistan in August 2024.

However, under Shanto, Bangladesh also lost nine matches. The first Test against Sri Lanka, which ended as a draw, was the only drawn Test as captain for Shanto. The left-handed batter performed well with the bat after taking over the captaincy, averaging 36.24. When he was not the captain, he averaged 29.83.

"I don't want to continue as captain in the Test format anymore. This is not personal. I have taken the decision for the betterment of the team. I think this will help the team. I have been a part of the dressing room for the past few years. I think three captains for the three international formats is not sensible," Shanto told reporters following the conclusion of the second Test.

Also Read: Angelo Mathews gets big flowery send off as Sri Lanka draw first Test against Bangladesh

"I don't know what the board will feel about this, and I will support their decision. But this is my personal decision. I think three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with," he added.

'For the betterment of the team'

Shanto clarified that he has decided to step down for the betterment of the team. He said that it is not an emotional call, and he is not disappointed by anything.

"I would want that no one feels this decision is emotional, or that I am disappointed by something. I want to make this clear. This is for the betterment of the team," said Shanto.

The 26-year-old also stated that he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his decision "some days back". It must be mentioned that he was replaced as the ODI captain by Mehidy Hasan Miraz earlier this month.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto steps down following Test series loss vs Sri Lanka: ‘This isn’t personal'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On