Bangladesh captain pumps crowd to chant 'Allahu Akbar' during closing moments of Under-19 Asia Cup final vs India: Watch

Everyone expected Mohamed Amaan-led India to win the U19 Asia Cup final. However, the story turned out to be completely the opposite as the youngsters went down to Bangladesh by 59 runs in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The batting lineup failed to chase down the below-par target of 199 and as a result, Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory. Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim was seen pumping the crowd up during the U19 Asia Cup final against India, (Screengrab - X )

The crowd turnout was surprisingly in favour of Bangladesh in Dubai and fans gathered in huge numbers to support the defending champions of the U19 Asia Cup. Throughout the game, loud chants of 'Allahu Akbar' were heard ringing inside the Dubai Stadium which felt like a coliseum.

In the dying minutes of the fixture against India, when Bangladesh had their noses firmly in front, captain Azizul Hakim Tamim was seen pumping the crowd up to keep chanting 'Allahu Akbar' loudly.

Fans reciprocated what was being asked by the Bangladesh captain and even the commentators could not stop but to discuss the entire matter.

Former Sri Lanka off-break bowler Roshan Abeysinghe said, "Is he trying to jee up the crowd? Wow. Well done."

On the other hand, former India pacer Atul Wassan said, "They are all showmen. They know how to play to the galleries. This is what maturity and coming of age means."

India go down without a fight in the final

Speaking of the U19 Asia Cup final, India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. The latter was bowled out in 49.1 overs, posting just 198 runs on the board. Md Rizan Hossan was the top-scorer for the defending champions as he played a knock of 47 off 65 balls.

For India, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Hardik Raj returned with two wickets each. At the halfway mark, it felt like India would chase down the total quite easily.

However, none of the Indian batters managed to step up on the big day. 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi also disappointed after scoring just 9 runs.

India were quickly reduced to 92/7 in the 27th over. Hopes remained until skipper Mohamed Amaan (26) was at the crease, however, his wicket in the 32nd over, proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

In the end, Bangladesh bowled out India for 139 inside 36 overs, winning the final by 59 runs to register their second Asia Cup win in a row.