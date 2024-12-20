Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bangladesh completes sweep of three T20s over West Indies

AFP |
Dec 20, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Bangladesh completes sweep of three T20s over West Indies

Jaker Ali's blistering unbeaten 72 highlighted a dominant Bangladesh effort as the visitors thrashed the West Indies by 80 runs in the third and final T20 International to sweep the series 3-0 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Thursday.

Bangladesh completes sweep of three T20s over West Indies
Bangladesh completes sweep of three T20s over West Indies

Benefiting from a huge reprieve when he thought he had been run out on 18, the attacking right-hander took heavy toll of an uninspired Caribbean team, belting six sixes and three fours off just 41 balls to pace his side to a challenging 189 for seven after skipper Litton Das opted to bat first.

Beaten in the first two low-scoring matches at the same venue, the West Indies were never in the hunt for a consolation victory after losing Brandon King to the second delivery of their reply and were eventually bundled out for 109 off 16.4 overs.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd top-scored with 33.

Wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain led the rout with three for 21 while there were two wickets each for fellow spinner Mahedi Hasan, the "Man of the Series," and seamer Taskin Ahmed, who had the distinction of starting the slide when the trapped King leg-before and then sealed victory by bowling local hero Obed McCoy.

Debutant opener Parvez Hossain Emon, playing in the absence of the injured Soumya Sarkar, set the tone for the Bangladesh innings with 39 off 21 balls before "Man of the Match" Jaker took over the show with a display typical of his uninhibited batting style.

However, it could all have been very different had the on-field run out decision against him stood following a terrible mix-up with Shamim Hossain. A fuming Jaker, believing that a second run was always on, could not disguise his rage when Shamim opted to return to the striker's end and bowler Roston Chase effected the dismissal.

Yet even as he continued to vent his frustration in the dressing room, television replays showed he had made his ground at the striker's end just before his partner returned to safety, meaning that Shamim was the man eventually on his way back to the pavilion.

All was forgiven at the end of the innings, though, as Shamim was first to embrace his teammate after his power-hitting drained any enthusiasm left in a deflated West Indies side.

str/js

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On