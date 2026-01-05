Search Search
Monday, Jan 05, 2026
Bangladesh government orders suspension of IPL broadcast 'until further notice' as Mustafizur Rahman row deepens

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 01:27 pm IST

Bangladesh government orders the indefinite suspension of the telecast and streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Bangladesh government ordered the indefinite suspension of the telecast and streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country, following the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad. The latest development comes amidst the ongoing escalation of tensions between the two countries. The order was passed by the Bangladesh government on Monday afternoon, and as a result, the fans in the country will no longer be able to watch the IPL games legally on any TV channel or streaming platform.

Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR. (REUTERS)
Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR. (REUTERS)

“In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026,” the Bangladesh government stated in its order.

Also Read: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman issues first reaction after being released by KKR: ‘What can I do?’

“No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh. Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest,” it added.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ordered the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Rahman from their squad, taking recent developments into consideration. Over the last few days, multiple incidents of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh have been reported, leading to the strained relations between India and Bangladesh.

KKR, which picked Rahman for INR 9.20 crore in the mini auction, then released the 30-year-old in keeping with the guidelines. The three-time champions will now be allowed to sign a replacement player.

The fallout from the Rahman row also saw the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting that the apex cricket body relocate its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

According to several reports, the ICC are now mulling over creating a new schedule which will see Bangladesh playing all of its Group C matches in Sri Lanka. As of now, Bangladesh, who are placed in Group C alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal and Italy, are scheduled to play their matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bangladesh are slated to take on England, the West Indies, and Italy in Kolkata, while their final group stage match against Nepal is scheduled to be played in Mumbai.

Rahman breaks silence

On Saturday evening, Rahman reacted to the situation, saying he didn't know what to do after being dropped from KKR's squad. Earlier, the BCB had issued an NOC for the pacer to be available for the tournament in its entirety.

“If they release me, what can I do?” Rahman told BDCricTime.

Earlier, Rahman was snapped up by KKR after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the mini auction in Abu Dhabi.

The left-arm seamer has earlier represented teams such as CSK, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and the Mumbai Indians in the T20 tournament.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA U19 Live.
News / Cricket News / Bangladesh government orders suspension of IPL broadcast 'until further notice' as Mustafizur Rahman row deepens
