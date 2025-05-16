Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman cleared to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, but there's a catch

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to represent the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which resumes on May 17 with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, the pacer has been cleared for just the remaining three league-stage games, as per ESPNCricinfo. He won't be there for the playoffs if the Delhi Capitals make it that far. Mustafizur Rahman granted NoC by BCB and hence the pacer is now available for Delhi Capitals(REUTERS)

The NOC has been granted to Mustafizur Rahman for six days. He is available for the matches between May 18 to May 24.

The BCB has also confirmed that the left-arm pacer is available for Bangladesh's first T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday before travelling to India. However, it is not known if the pacer will be available for Delhi's league stage match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh pacer was named as a replacement for Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who decided to opt out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

However, as soon as the announcement was made, there was confusion all around after the BCB said that the pacer had not approached them for an NOC.

Delhi Capitals will also have the services of Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs after the Proteas pair decided to rejoin the squad for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc has opted out of the IPL 2025 season and he informed the Delhi Capitals franchise about his decision on Friday morning.

Starc now has a clear path towards the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. The left-arm pacer will be missed dearly by the franchise as he is their leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2025 season with 14 wickets to his name in 11 matches.

Mustafizur Rahman to get INR 6 crore

Mustafizur Rahman has so far played 57 IPL matches and has 61 wickets to his name.

He has played 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, picking up 132 wickets from the same.

The left-arm medium pacer was roped in by Delhi Capitals for INR 6 Crore.

Delhi Capitals are currently fifth in the IPL standings with 13 points from 11 matches. Their next three league games are against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

The match between DC and Punjab Kings has been rescheduled and it will take place in Jaipur. Earlier, the fixture was stopped midway in Dharamsala due to security reasons.