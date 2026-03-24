Bangladesh players greenlit for PSL, depart for Pakistan as decision sparks security debate: Report

Bangladesh players set to feature in the 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) received clearance on Monday to participate in the tournament. The development comes just a day after Bangladesh’s state minister for youth and sports, Aminul Haque, had said players would not travel if security concerns persisted. Six Bangladesh players are participating in PSL 2026

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a top Bangladeshi government official confirmed the clearance after consultations involving multiple authorities. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier indicated it would require government approval due to heightened regional tensions.

Shortly after the green light, four players departed for Pakistan, a move that raised eyebrows given the ongoing security concerns.

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Clarifying the decision, the official said: “We discussed the situation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which then communicated with our High Commission in Islamabad. After receiving assurances, we granted permission for participation in the PSL.”

The website also got access to the official document that the Bangladesh High Commission from Pakistan sent to the Bangladesh government on Monday, assuring the safety of the players.

"Please be informed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have declared ceasefire before Eid-ul Azha. It is expected that the ceasefire will sustain for time being. The venues for PSL matches are selected in Lahore and Karachi which are safe enough. Yesterday Pakistan Cricket Control Board announced that there would be no public gathering at the stadium. Concerned authority of Pakistan are committed to ensure safety and security of the cricketers," the letter states.

"Under these circumstances, the Mission recommends that Bangladeshi cricketers can participate at the PSL matches," it added.

Overall, six Bangladesh players - Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Rishad Hossain - are participating in PSL 2026 and all had obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the BCB after being picked for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on March 26.