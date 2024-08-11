Bangladesh retained all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday in the squad for this month's Test series against Pakistan, despite the former ruling party lawmaker facing backlash after the country's premier was toppled. Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

Shakib, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the dramatic ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina after weeks of deadly mass protests.

"The emphasis was on picking our best players," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.

The all-rounder, who was elected as a lawmaker from Hasina's Awami League in a controversial general election on January 7, is currently in Canada to play in a Twenty20 competition.

Since Hasina fled to India on August 5, her party offices have been looted and torched, and many members of her Awami League have gone into hiding fearing violence.

Shakib is expected to join the Bangladesh squad in Pakistan, where they will play two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi between August 21 and September 3.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad, after missing Bangladesh's previous Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March and April.

Selectors also included pacer Taskin Ahmed.

"This is a well balanced squad," Hossain said in a statement.

"The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul , and Shakib have played 216 matches combined, and there is no substitute for that kind of experience."

Hossain said Taskin would be considered only for the second Test as he hasn't bowled in a Test since June last year.

"Pakistan are very tough opponents, especially in their home front and it will be a challenging tour for us," added Hossain.

The team will leave Dhaka on Monday for the series, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto , Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

