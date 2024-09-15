Bangladesh skipper relies on ‘five days’ process to replicate Pakistan's success in India: ‘…they're much ahead of us’

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is raring to replicate the red-ball success his team tasted versus Pakistan in the two-match Test series against India starting September 19. The Bangla Tigers completed an emphatic 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which was also their first-ever series win over them. They played some outstanding cricket in both matches and bounced back from difficult situations to outclass Shan Masood and Co. in the end. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto confident of good show after Pakistan series win(AP)

The Bangladesh team has already landed in Chennai for the opening Test beginning on September 19.

Ahead of the series opener, Shanto admitted that the triumph in Pakistan was a confidence booster for the team but they have to trust the process to replicate the same against India.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

"After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," the Bangladesh captain added.

‘Bangladesh aim will be to play well for five days’

While India are on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table, the Bangladesh skipper believed that it will all boil down to how they perform during those five days and result can come even in the last session.

"If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us," Shanto noted.

"We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days."

The Bangladesh captain asserted that it would be crucial to take the game to the last session of the fifth day which gives both teams a chance to get the win.

"The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance which team will be a chance for either team to win in the last session," the skipper said just before boarding the flight to Chennai.