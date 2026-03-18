Bangladesh T20 World Cup snub row deepens as sports ministry defies BCB, orders fresh probe into ‘diplomatic failure’

Bangladesh’s controversial absence from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a fresh turn, with the country’s sports ministry set to launch a new probe despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) urging it to shut down the earlier investigation. Bangladesh were not part of T20 World Cup 2026 (AFP)

State minister for youth and sports Aminul Islam confirmed that a fresh inquiry committee will be formed to examine whether the decision to skip the tournament, held in India and Sri Lanka, stemmed from a failure in sports diplomacy.

The development, first reported by Cricbuzz, is likely to deepen tensions within the BCB, particularly for board president Aminul Islam, who was central to the decision to withdraw from the tournament citing security concerns.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the BCB remained firm on its stance, eventually leading to Bangladesh’s removal from the competition, with Scotland named as their replacement.

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Explaining the rationale behind the fresh probe, Islam indicated that the ministry wants a clearer understanding of whether the withdrawal was avoidable.

“I have already spoken about these issues, why we could not participate in World Cup cricket and where exactly our shortcomings in sports diplomacy lay. These are matters we must thoroughly examine,” he said.

He added that the new inquiry panel, likely to be constituted after Eid, will assess whether the episode exposed deeper gaps in Bangladesh’s handling of international sporting relations.

“In my view, we need to further strengthen our sports diplomacy because sports is a platform where, beyond divisions and political ideologies, we can unite as a nation. We must ensure such mistakes are not repeated,” Haque said.

The latest move comes just a day after the BCB had requested the ministry to discontinue the earlier investigation, highlighting a growing disconnect between the board and the government.

Islam also linked the broader scrutiny to complaints received from stakeholders regarding alleged irregularities in the previous BCB elections, suggesting that governance concerns may have played a role in the current situation.

“Various complaints came in from stakeholders, from clubs and district levels. Taking these into consideration, we formed an inquiry committee and are awaiting its report,” he said.

He added that the panel has been tasked with consulting all key stakeholders, including board officials, election authorities and district representatives, to assess the credibility of the process.

While the findings of both investigations remain pending, Haque confirmed that the ministry would also engage with the ICC before deciding on any further course of action.

The episode has now evolved beyond a simple tournament withdrawal, raising larger questions about governance, decision-making, and Bangladesh’s positioning in global cricket.