Bangladesh 'upbeat' for second Test vs West Indies
Bangladesh isn't dwelling on its stunning defeat to West Indies. In fact, it's upbeat.
Captain Mominul Haque says his side is determined to salvage the two-match test series when the second test starts on Thursday.
They've had a few days to regroup since Sunday's loss in Chattogram. Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a three-wicket win in the first test.
“It’s not good to think about what happened in the past,” Mominul said Wednesday. “There’s (a) lot of positives in the first test and we want to go on with those positive things.
“Everyone in the team remains upbeat."
Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in the second test after the ace all-rounder was ruled out with thigh injury. Also, opener Shadman Islam was ruled out with hip injury. Shadman made 59 in the first innings of the first test.
Mominul hoped that Shakib's replacement — Soumya Sarkar — will show his worth.
“To cover up his absence, we have to make two changes in the team," Mominul said. "Therefore, we have replaced him with a player who can bat and bowl both.”
“I don’t think it’s good to talk much about Shakib’s absence. We have to go on with what resources we have.”
Meanwhile, West Indies’ problem is to maintain its consistency. During its England tour last year, it won the first test before losing two matches to concede the series.
West Indies coach Phil Simmons urged his side to keep up the intensity.
“I am tired of these one wins and then struggling for the next three or four games,” Simmons said this week.
“We need to improve on some things and continue the intensity in our preparation," he added. "We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again. We are trying hard to put things in place so that we don’t go in that direction.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
