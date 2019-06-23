Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Bangladesh will have their work cut out when they take on a spirited Afghanistan in a do-or-die ICC World Cup 2019 encounter in Southampton on Monday.

England’s defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka breathed air into Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a semifinal berth and the ‘Tigers’ will be keen on making the most of the situation starting with a win over the bottom-placed Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, who are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament, will be drawing a lot of positive from their previous game against India. The Afghans fell agonisingly short of India’s target, losing by 11 runs on Saturday. But the team will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they restricted the famed Indian batting unit to 224 for 8.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Monday (June 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 23:03 IST