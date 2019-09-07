e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live score, one-off Test Day 3 at Chittagong

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Follow live scorecard and update of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test at Chittagong

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2019 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Follow live scorecard and update of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test at Chittagong
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Follow live scorecard and update of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan one-off Test at Chittagong(Twitter)
         

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live:

 

Day 2 Report: Spin sensation Rashid Khan starred with bat and ball on Friday as Afghanistan took command in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Rashid hit 51 off 61 balls to take Afghanistan to 342 in their first innings and then claimed 4-47 to leave Bangladesh struggling at 194 for eight at stumps on the second day. Mominul Haque scored the only half-century for Bangladesh, 52 off 71 balls, while Mosaddek Hossain remained unbeaten on 44 to spare some blushes for the home side against the Test minnows

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 09:49 IST

tags
more from cricket
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss