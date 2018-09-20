Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Going into the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, one expected the clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be one that could well decide on which two teams from Group B would finally make it to the Super Fours. But as it stands, the clash between the two teams in Abu Dhabi on Thursday is nothing more than a dead rubber as Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the tournament.

The dead rubber offers the sides a chance to rest their key players, and Bangladesh especially are expected to make use of that, given they have to finish the match, pack their bags, and make the trip to Dubai for the game against India on Friday.

Here are the details of the game between the two teams in Group B:

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on September 20, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played in Abu Dhabi

What time does the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan begin?

The match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 11:32 IST