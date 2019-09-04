Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan on cusp of history, set to break 15-year-old record

cricket

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is on cusp of adding a new feather into his cap when he takes to the field against Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram starting Thursday. Afghanistan got Test status in 2017 but got off a bad start in the longest format as they were thumped by India inside two days. Then, in an all minnows encounter, Afghanistan beat Ireland in their second match by seven wickets earlier this year.

Afghanistan named Rashid Khan as their all-format skipper following a disastrous World Cup campaign in England and Wales earlier this year. He will take the captain’s arm-band for this clash against Bangladesh and when he does it, he will etch his name in history books as the youngest Test captain ever.

Rashid will surpass Tatenda Taibu’s record which the Zimbabwean set in 2004. Taibu first led Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2004 at Harare. But he is all set to relinquish his record to Rashid (20 years 350 days), who will be eight days younger to Taibu when he will lead Afghanistan for the first time in Tests.

Youngest Test captains

20y 358d: Tatenda Taibu (ZIM)

21y 77d: Nawab of Pataudi (IND)

22y 15d: Waqar Younis (PAK)

22y 82d: Graeme Smith (SA)

22y 115d: Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

“(I am) pretty excited. It is a new role to be a captain of the team and will try my best to be positive and enjoy the game,” Rashid told reporters last Friday after the arrival of his team in Chittagong.

The Afghan side has been through turmoil in recent months. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named Rahmat Shah as Test captain, replacing Asghar Afghan, who led the side in their first two Test matches.

But Rashid’s appointment as Test captain after the World Cup means Shah was removed before he took charge of a match. They will be up against a side who have won five of their last 10 Tests at home, including one each against England and Australia.

Bangladesh are expected to field a spin-heavy attack against the visitors for the one-off Test, but interim Afghan coach Andy Moles said they have no fear.

“We have massive respect for Bangladesh team. They are a level above us. (But) we are not scared of Bangladesh,” Moles told reporters in Chittagong on Monday.

“We are under no illusion that this is going to be a tough examination of our skills. If we could show application and concentration, we are capable of doing something special over the next five days.” Afghanistan will also play a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament from September 13 with Zimbabwe and hosts Bangladesh.

