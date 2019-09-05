‘Maybe their idea of No.4 changed,’ Ambati Rayudu expresses ‘disappointment’, explains his 3D tweet

cricket

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:39 IST

Ambati Rayudu’s last tweet was almost 5 months ago. But it was so impactful that he is still asked about it wherever he goes, more so now after he decided to take back his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. Not a frequent user of social media, Rayudu had taken to Twitter to vent out his frustration after being ignored from India’s World Cup squad. “Just ordered a pair of 3D glasses to watch World Cup,” Rayudu had tweeted after Vijay Shankar was preferred over him because of his ‘three-dimensional’ abilities. A lot has changed since then, Shankar himself lost his place in the side after an ordinary World Cup. So does Rayudu regret the tweet? Is he willing to backtrack on it like he did on the retirement announcement? The answer is no.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Reacting for the first time ever since his 3D tweet made waves, Ambati Rayudu said he had no regrets about it. “Not at all,” Rayudu told Cricbuzz when asked about his tweet. “If it comes down to such things...I don’t know how to put it, but I don’t think that would’ve played any part. And if it did, I can’t imagine what cricketers must be going through honestly,” Rayudu said explaining that his tweet was not a reason for being ignored despite being named as one of the official standbys.

“As for social media, it has never been my go-to; it hasn’t ever interested me. I’ve always felt that I’m very happy being simple and natural. I can’t speak for anyone else but for me, that fame or being in front of the media has never interested me. My love for the sport and what I enjoy doing on the ground is what drives me to play the sport. All the frills and glamour that comes with it don’t interest me.”

Rayudu and Rishabh Pant were named as the two official standbys for India’s World Cup squad. Pant was drafted into the squad when Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a fractured thumb but when Vijay Shankar was sidelined, Mayank Agarwal was flown to England instead of Rayudu.

“I was very disappointed,” Rayudu said. “I mean, anyone would be because I had worked so hard for it. I was very prepared for that specific role at No. 4, but maybe their idea of No. 4 might have changed all of a sudden. Maybe they just wanted something else...I’m not too sure.

“It was very disappointing, but I’m sure they must have had some combinations or plans in mind. I was actually very, very prepared for playing the World Cup to be honest.”

Rayudu had been India’s preferred No.4 batsman in the lead up to the World Cup but the right-hander went through a dry run in the New Zealand away series and the Australia home series. A below-par IPL did not help his cause either.

“I had actually played quite well (leading into the World Cup). You can’t play well in every match. It’s not possible. It’s just that...I was batting well throughout that phase. I don’t know... I just feel unfortunate to have missed out,” Rayudu added.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:38 IST