Thursday, Sept 11, 2025
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs HKC live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 03:18 pm IST

Asia Cup 2025: Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the Group B encounter between Bangladesh and Hong Kong China in Abu Dhabi.

Litton Das' Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Thursday with the contest against Hong Kong China at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh are the hot favourites heading into the contest as they are in sublime form, registering back-to-back bilateral T20I series wins against the Netherlands and Pakistan. Bangladesh also got the better of Sri Lanka in a T20I series earlier this year.

Bangladesh will take on Hong Kong, China in the Asia Cup on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
On the other hand, Hong Kong China began their Asia Cup 2025 with a heavy defeat against Rashid Khan's Afghanistan on Tuesday. The side only managed 94/9 in the allotted twenty overs in response to Afghanistan's 188/6.

Babar Hayat was the lone Hong Kong China batter who was able to hold his ground against the Afghanistan bowling lineup. However, Hong Kong China can't be taken lightly as they previously defeated Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin.

Hong Kong China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan.

Here are all the streaming details for the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong China:

When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will take place on Thursday, September 11 at 8 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Asia Cup 2025 Group B match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs UAE LIVE
