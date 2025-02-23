Menu Explore
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 23, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025: Here are the details of when and where to watch the live stream of the Group A match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

A confident New Zealand side will be aiming to seal their semifinal berth in the 2025 Champions Trophy when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be fighting for survival.

India will take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Here are all the live streaming details. (AP)
India will take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Here are all the live streaming details. (AP)

The Black Caps began their tournament on a [positive note after they beat Pakistan in their opener by 60 runs last Wednesday. The huge win placed them at the top of Group A with a net run rate of 1.2. Hence, a win on Monday will put them on the verge of a semifinal qualification. Bangladesh, on the other hand, incurred a six-wicket loss to India in Dubai on Thursday. They currently sit third in the group with a net run rate of -0.408. Unless they pull off a win against New Zealand, Bangladesh will be virtually eliminated from the contest.

Overall, they have faced each other 45 times in ODI history, with New Zealand holding an overwhelming 33-11 record. In ICC tournaments, the Black Caps own an incredible 7-1 record. However, the last time the two faced each other in the Champions Trophy, eight years back in Cardiff, Bangladesh pulled off a stunning five-wicket win.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Nahid Rana, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra.

Here are all the live streaming details for Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Monday, February 24. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be Broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be available?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
