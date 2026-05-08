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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online

BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Here are all the squad, telecast and streaming details for the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 06:39 am IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The Tests are finally here. Shan Masood-led Pakistan are all set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match series beginning Friday. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have a lot to do if they are to have any chance of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Green Shirts are fifth in the WTC standings while Bangladesh are eighth. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a two-match series in November-December 2021, winning the series 2-0.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in a two-match Test series. (AFP)

The two Asian giants have played 15 Tests against each other, with Pakistan winning 12, Bangladesh winning 2, and 1 match ending in a draw. However, on the eve of the first Test, the visiting Pakistan were dealt a body blow as Babar Azam was ruled out of the opening game. “Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test match against Bangladesh due to an injury in his left knee. The team's medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course,” the PCB said in an official statement.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood said his side is determined to win the series and will not leave any stone unturned to emerge victorious.

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be held from May 8 to 12. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9 PM IST.

Where will the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan be played?

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Where to watch the live telecast of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will not be televised live in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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