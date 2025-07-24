Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online

Pakistan will play for pride in the third and final T20I when they take the field against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The hosts have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two T20Is. Pakistan's batting has left much to be desired in the first two games. In the first T20I, Pakistan were bundled out for 110, and only Fakhar Zaman stepped up with the bat. Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I on Thursday. (AFP)

In the second T20I, the visitors failed to chase down 134 after being bundled out for 125. At one stage, Pakistan were 15/5 inside the powerplay. Faheem Ashraf was the lone fighter, and it was due to his half-century that Pakistan came close to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan

When will the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan be played?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be played on Thursday, July 24. The contest will begin at 5:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan take place?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.