Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Series decider to be feisty after Salman Agha run-out prompts massive debate

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BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Pakistan batter Salman Agha butt heads during the ODI series.

BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Rain-affected and one-sided, this series hasn't been a spectacle of cricket just yet – but fans on both sides and particularly neutral fans will be hoping that the subcontinental rivals are saving their best for last. Pakistan and Bangladesh have left things tied up at 1-1 after the Tigers took the lead and the Pakistani team fought back, and now it's nothing to lose territory from the perspective of this series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The dominating storyline this series has been the brief kerfuffle between Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha, as a run-out incident which has since gone viral became a key talking point. Debates of spirit of cricket and sportsmanship aside, it was a key moment that could have proven to be a turning point with Agha set and batting well – but Pakistan already had too much for Bangladesh's timid batting performance to follow. Pakistan are using this series to experiment and hand out some caps, and new opener Maaz Sadaqat delivered in the second ODI with 75 runs at the top of the order, before also taking 3 wickets. A proper all-round performance that will boost his stocks, with Sahibzada Farhan also looking in great touch after top-scoring at the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh meanwhile need their own batting to click into form, having missed the T20 World Cup. litton Das continues to look like the leader for this batting unit, but needs support from the talent around him. The bowling has plenty of stars – Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain have really impressed in this series – but an all-round effort will be needed. Squads: Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Saad Masood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana ...Read More

The dominating storyline this series has been the brief kerfuffle between Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha, as a run-out incident which has since gone viral became a key talking point. Debates of spirit of cricket and sportsmanship aside, it was a key moment that could have proven to be a turning point with Agha set and batting well – but Pakistan already had too much for Bangladesh's timid batting performance to follow. Pakistan are using this series to experiment and hand out some caps, and new opener Maaz Sadaqat delivered in the second ODI with 75 runs at the top of the order, before also taking 3 wickets. A proper all-round performance that will boost his stocks, with Sahibzada Farhan also looking in great touch after top-scoring at the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh meanwhile need their own batting to click into form, having missed the T20 World Cup. litton Das continues to look like the leader for this batting unit, but needs support from the talent around him. The bowling has plenty of stars – Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain have really impressed in this series – but an all-round effort will be needed. Squads: Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Saad Masood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana