Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Series decider to be feisty after Salman Agha run-out prompts massive debate
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: The first two matches have been split by Bangladesh and Pakistan, with both matches in Dhaka proving to be one-sided encounters. But with the series on the line and some needle present, it could prove to be a very exciting match.
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Rain-affected and one-sided, this series hasn't been a spectacle of cricket just yet – but fans on both sides and particularly neutral fans will be hoping that the subcontinental rivals are saving their best for last. Pakistan and Bangladesh have left things tied up at 1-1 after the Tigers took the lead and the Pakistani team fought back, and now it's nothing to lose territory from the perspective of this series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka....Read More
The dominating storyline this series has been the brief kerfuffle between Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha, as a run-out incident which has since gone viral became a key talking point. Debates of spirit of cricket and sportsmanship aside, it was a key moment that could have proven to be a turning point with Agha set and batting well – but Pakistan already had too much for Bangladesh's timid batting performance to follow.
Pakistan are using this series to experiment and hand out some caps, and new opener Maaz Sadaqat delivered in the second ODI with 75 runs at the top of the order, before also taking 3 wickets. A proper all-round performance that will boost his stocks, with Sahibzada Farhan also looking in great touch after top-scoring at the T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh meanwhile need their own batting to click into form, having missed the T20 World Cup. litton Das continues to look like the leader for this batting unit, but needs support from the talent around him. The bowling has plenty of stars – Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain have really impressed in this series – but an all-round effort will be needed.
Squads:
Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Saad Masood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Rain could be a factor
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Although the first half of the day should be alright and allow for plenty of action, the day as it turns into evening could also bring some rain with it. If it does, it will strike just in time to complicate any sort of chase – but hopefully won't strike at all.
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Series split 1-1
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: The first ODI went to Bangladesh, who scored a resounding victory after bowling out Pakistan for 114 and chasing it down in 15 overs. In return, Pakistan did a similar thing by putting up a big score and bowling out the Tigers for 114.
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Welcome to the deciding match of this ODI series between subcontinental rivals! One-sided encounters were split in the two matches in Mirpur thus far, but a victor for the series as a whole will be decided today. Should be a humdinger – stick with us for live updates.