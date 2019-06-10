Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka predicted XI against Bangladesh - Injured Nuwan Pradeep to sit out

Sri Lanka has already experienced all three possible results in their opening three games of the World Cup so far. The side started off with a 7-wicket defeat to West Indies, then followed it up with a 34 runs win over Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match. The third match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

Facing off Asian rivals Bangladesh in their next game, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would hope to pull off another win to boost their chances of making it to the top-four finish.

But before the match, Sri Lanka has been handed a heavy blow with Nuwan Pradeep getting ruled out of the match, after having a finger dislocated at the training.

With Bangladesh known to be prone against slow bowling, Sri Lanka could look to target the opposition with spin. Pradeep, could be replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay, in this regard, in order to trouble Sri Lanka’s midle order.

Here is Sri Lanka predicted XI against Bangladesh:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:14 IST