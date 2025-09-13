Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup: When and where to watch BAN vs SL live match online on TV

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup: Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on Saturday at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Sri Lanka were the Asian Champions when the tournament was last played in the T20I format in 2022. It is going to be a tough test for Sri Lanka, as they weren't quite clinical when they last played Zimbabwe earlier this month, though they won that series 2-1. They need to do much more at the Asia Cup. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Check Asia Cup Live Streaming details.(AP)

Meanwhile, Bangladesh began their campaign on a solid note, with captain Litton Das scoring a calm 59 to guide them to a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Though the victory was comfortable, it highlighted some bowling concerns, as pacer Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain conceded runs despite taking wickets.

On slow UAE pitches, Sri Lanka's spin attack in Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage could prove effective, while slingy pacer Matheesha Pathirana offers variety with the ball.

Here are all the details you need to catch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match will take place on Tuesday, September 13, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group B match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.