Bangladesh vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 2 live score and updates: BAN eye wickets

It was a typical day of Test cricket as West Indies took on Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong. Mominul Haque was the star for the home side as he struck a brilliant 120, most of the other batsmen got starts but none of them got going as Shannon Gabriel ripped through the middle order with figures of 4-69. Spin twins Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam were at the crease at the end of the Day 1.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 08:52 IST