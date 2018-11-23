Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bangladesh vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 2 live score and updates: BAN eye wickets

Catch all the action as Bangladesh take on West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Chittagong through our live blog.

cricket Updated: Nov 23, 2018 09:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs West Indies,BAN vs WI,Bangladesh vs West Indies live
West Indies cricketer Shannon Gabriel (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Mahmudullah during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and the West Indies. (AFP)

It was a typical day of Test cricket as West Indies took on Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong. Mominul Haque was the star for the home side as he struck a brilliant 120, most of the other batsmen got starts but none of them got going as Shannon Gabriel ripped through the middle order with figures of 4-69. Spin twins Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam were at the crease at the end of the Day 1.

Catch all the updates here: -

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 08:52 IST

tags

more from cricket