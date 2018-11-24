Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live score and updates: WI aim to restrict BAN

What a day, second day of the first Test was, 17 wickets fell on an eventful day with spinners getting the most of them. Conceding a lead of 78 in the first innings, the Windies bowlers came out fighting and ran through half the Bangladesh side with just more than 50 posted. An interesting day lies ahead with many possibilities. Can Bangladesh stretch their lead close to or even past 200 or can the men from the Caribbean restrict them and chase down what will still be challenging score a pitch that is turning square.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 08:14 IST