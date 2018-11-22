Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 1 in Chittagong

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday. Shakib overcame a fitness concern to play his first game in any format since September, while the home side handed a debut to teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan. Nayeem, 17, joined a four-man spin attack, which also include Shakib, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 08:59 IST