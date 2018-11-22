Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket updates, 1st Test Day 1 in Chittagong

Catch all the action from the opening day’s play in the first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies with our live updates.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2018 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
bangladesh vs west indies live,bangladesh vs windies,bangladesh vs west indies live score
Bangladesh vs West Indies: Bangladesh take on West Indies in the first Test.(AFP/Getty Images)

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday. Shakib overcame a fitness concern to play his first game in any format since September, while the home side handed a debut to teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan. Nayeem, 17, joined a four-man spin attack, which also include Shakib, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 08:59 IST

tags

more from cricket