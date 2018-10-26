Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI in Chittagong: Live Scores & Updates

Catch all the action of the third ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe through our live commentary

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2018 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladeshi cricketers Mushfiqur Rahim (2L) and Mohammad Mithun (C) walk off the field after winning the second one day international.(AFP)

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday. Bangladesh will look to complete a whitewash after winning the first two matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts made three changes from the side that won by eight wickets on Wednesday, bringing in Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque and Abu Hider for Fazle Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza for Brandon Mavuta and Tendai Chatara.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza(c), Cephas Zhuwao, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Richard Ngarava

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 13:58 IST

