Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI in Chittagong: Live Scores & Updates

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday. Bangladesh will look to complete a whitewash after winning the first two matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts made three changes from the side that won by eight wickets on Wednesday, bringing in Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque and Abu Hider for Fazle Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza for Brandon Mavuta and Tendai Chatara.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza(c), Cephas Zhuwao, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Richard Ngarava

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 13:58 IST