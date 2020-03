Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score and updates 2nd ODI at Sylhet

cricket

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:00 IST

Toss: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet. Bangladesh made two changes to their squad as Mohammad Saifuddin and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman made way for Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam. Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams also returned to the side after missing first ODI for personal reasons. Bangladesh lead 1-0 in three match series.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain.

Zimbabwe XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams (capt), Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Wesley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma