Bangladesh's teen sensation Shorna Akter tumbles down elite batting record against SA; helps put up a fighting total

Bangladesh found a new star in the batting order against South Africa in the ongoing game of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Shorna Akter, aged just 18, carried the team to a respectable total while tumbling down a major milestone. The young batter scored 51 runs off 35 deliveries while batting at number five and helped Bangladesh post 232/6 at the end of their 50 overs. Shorna Akter against South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.(ICC)

Notably, Akter reached her half-century in the 34th ball of her innings. This now stands as the fastest half-century by a Bangladesh batter in WODI. The previous record belonged to Nigar Sultana, who knocked off her half-century off 39 deliveries against Pakistan earlier in 2025.

Significance of Shorna’s feat

On the all-time Women’s ODI list, Shorna’s 34-ball mark is well short of the world record 23 balls. The record is jointly shared by Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner. Even though it fails to break into the top 10, it is elite acceleration and something that is rare in Bangladeshi women’s cricket.

Bangladesh’s white-ball ceiling has long been defined by discipline with the ball and grind with the bat. A 34-ball fifty in a World Cup match carves new pathways for the team. If Shorna is able to hold herself at the highest level, she allows the top order batters the option of taking their time, being assured about the presence of a world-class finisher in the lower order.

Speaking of the match, Akter came out to bat when the team was struggling to accelerate at 150/3 in the 41st over of the game. After her arrival at the crease, Bangladesh lost a couple more wickets. However, the young batter looked unfazed by the situation of the game and the reputation of the opponent in front of her. She played a classic knock, adding fire to the finish, and helped her team reach a total that allowed them a fighting chance in the game.

Notably, the knock gains more significance because of the fact that Bangladesh are in desperate need of a win, having lost two of their first three matches.