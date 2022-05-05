Barmy Army's 'back pocket' tweet targetted at Virat Kohli after getting out to Moeen Ali irks Twitter fans

England's famous fan group, The Barmy Army has taken another sly dig at Virat Kohli after the RCB batter was dismissed by Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2022 match. Ali has had the wood over Kohli, dismissing him 10 times in international cricket with the Wednesday dismissal being the 11th instance overall. Kohli's innings wasn't exactly fluid but he had settled into his innings having hit three fours and a six but just then Ali dismissed the former RCB skipper with a classic off-spinner's dismissal, the ball going through the gate and knocking him over for a scratchy 30 off 33 balls. (Also Read: 'He wasn't even going at run-a-ball; there wasn't much intent' - WI great 'concerned' by Virat Kohli's batting approach)

Soon after the dismissal, Barmy Army posted a photo of Ali bowling, which was edited with a small image of Kohli near Ali's 'back pocket', indicating the edge the England off-spinner has had over the former India captain. However, Twitter was not pleased with the jibe, and responded to the post with gifs, messages and video of their own. Here are some of the responses. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

The contest between Ali and Kohli started in 2014. Ever since, Ali has dismissed Kohli at least once every time India and England have played each other. In ODIs, Kohli has scored 89 runs against Ali off 115 balls and gotten his wicket three times. In Tests, this rises to nine occasions, even though Kohli has enjoyed some success against Ali, scoring 196 runs. In international cricket, Moeen is tied with fellow Englishman James Anderson and New Zealand quick Time Southee to have dismissed Kohli 10 times.

