Barmy Army's birthday tweet for MS Dhoni irks fans, CSK's WhistlePodu Army gives befitting reply

Irrespective of the event or occasion, Barmy Army has a knack of sharing posts for non-England cricketers or cricket teams which leaves fans irked and on Thursday, a similar happened when England cricket's fan group posted a picture of former India skipper MS Dhoni to wish him on his birthday. While fans were left absolutely furious over the image and the caption of the tweet, Chennai Super Kings' fan group, WhistlePodu Army, gave a befitting reply to Barmy Army.

On Thursday, Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday and on the occasion, hundreds and thousands wished the India legend on social media and England's Barmy Army was among them.

They shared picture of Dhoni's appearance in the 2019 World Cup match against England where the former captain was seen walking towards the pavilion after getting dismissed. They captioned it, "Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years."

Fans were left furious over the Twitter post, but 'WhistlePodu Army - CSK Fan Club' gave a savage reply to them with a series of picture from the 2013 Champions Trophy final. "Thank you & Yellove on behalf of all Dhoni fans. We love the courtesy extended amidst these battles and the amazing memories like these which we cherish. #HappyBirthdayDhoni," they wrote.

The pictures included Dhoni's stumping of Ian Bell and his final celebration after India managed to win by 5 runs in Birmingham as the wicketkeeper-batter became the first ever captain to lift three ICC trophies - ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup being the other.

Virat Kohli 43 had helped India finish with 129 for seven in the rain-affected match which was reduced to just 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma picked two each as England were restricted to 124 for eight.

