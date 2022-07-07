Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni's birthday celebrations, Sakshi shares Instagram story

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant joined the birthday celebrations of MS Dhoni. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, shared a photograph on her Instagram story that showed Pant posing with birthday boy Dhoni and others. The legendary former India captain, who turned 41 on Thursday, is currently in England with friends and family. Sakshi also shared a short video in which Dhoni was seen blowing candles.

Dhoni was also spotted watching the Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz in London.

Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram story

Pant replaced Dhoni as India's all-format keeper-batter after the latter announced his retirement in August 2020. The left-hander has always shared a strong bond with Dhoni. Under the guidance of the two-time World Cup-winning skipper, Pant made his way into the Indian side and slowly started to learn the ropes.

The 24-year-old has turned out to be one of the most destructive batters in Test cricket. Pant is yet to replicate the same in white-ball cricket but Indian fans would like to believe that he too would go the Dhoni way and bring laurels to the country.

Dhoni, the only captain to win all three ICC trophies in white-ball cricket - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy - retired as one of India's most successful captains. He represented India 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is and till date is the only designated keepr-batter from India to score more than 10000 ODI runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON