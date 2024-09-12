Southampton [UK], : Australia's tour of England has hit another injury hurdle with fast bowler Xavier Bartlett suffering a side strain during his fourth over in the first T20I in Southampton. Bartlett's tour in jeopardy after side strain; Dwarshuis heads to the UK

This development has prompted Ben Dwarshuis to fly to the UK, though he has not yet been officially added to the ODI squad.

Bartlett's injury came after an eventful start to his spell, which included a no-ball that saw Phil Salt initially dismissed at mid-off by Mitchell Marsh, who celebrated prematurely before hearing the umpire's call.

Bartlett rebounded to claim the wicket of Jordan Cox later in the powerplay. Marsh, recognizing Bartlett's form, entrusted him with all four overs consecutively, a rare move in T20 cricket. However, Bartlett had to abandon his final two deliveries due to the injury.

The loss of Bartlett compounds Australia's injury woes, with Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis already sidelined.

Riley Meredith, initially called up for the Scotland series following Josh Hazlewood's calf injury, remains with the squad for the T20I series against England. With Bartlett likely out for the remainder of the tour, Meredith is a strong contender to step into the lineup for the second T20I in Cardiff on Friday.

Allrounders Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly are also in the mix. Selectors have yet to decide who will replace Ellis in the ODI squad.

Dwarshuis, a New South Wales left-armer, has been called in for cover and will join the team ahead of the ODIs.Although he has yet to play an ODI, he brings experience from three T20Is.

Bartlett had not been slated to participate in the ODI series, despite his impressive performances against the West Indies earlier this year. His side strain could also jeopardize his availability for Queensland's domestic season, with the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield set to begin shortly.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood made a strong return in Southampton, taking 2 for 32, including the crucial wicket of Liam Livingstone.

Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be pivotal in the upcoming one-day series, with Pat Cummins sitting out to focus on conditioning ahead of Australia's home summer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.