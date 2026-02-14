Basit Ali's unusual wish adds twist to India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash: ‘My prayer is that it rains’

Despite Pakistan's move to take a U-turn on its original boycott decision, the high-profile T20 World Cup against India now faces the threat of interruptions. If the weather plays spoilsport, fans will be left disappointed, but former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali is praying for it to rain. India are set to face Pakistan on February 15. (AP)

Speaking on A-Sports, he said, "Meri toh dua hai Allah Ta’ala baarish kar de (My prayer is that Allah Ta’ala makes it rain)."

On being asked if he wanted a full match, he remarked, "I want rain."

The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has already informed about the possible formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, which will lead to steady showers during the game.

Meanwhile, according to AccuWeather, we could see a 70-80 per cent chance of rain through the morning and afternoon. But it could decrease slightly in the evening and night, with intermittent showers expected to play a role.

The R Premadasa Stadium has full ground cover in place, meaning play will resume within 20 minutes once the rain stops. The match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match, Suryakumar Yadav even revealed that there could be a handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, revealing that he would break the suspense on Sunday. After the Pahalgam attack in April last year, the Indian team refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan players before or after matches throughout the 2025 Asia Cup.

Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "We had a scratchy start. You can't run away from the fact that it was not a proper T20 wicket. But I said earlier too that you can't actually brush everything under the carpet. There is no excuse."

"But we came back strongly. So, that's the beauty of T20 cricket. One or two batters I think taking that responsibility makes us cross the line."