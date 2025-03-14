Menu Explore
Batters take MI into final, to face DC

BySamreen RazzaquiSamreen Razzaqui
Mar 14, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet and Matthews play power-packed knocks as Mumbai crush Gujarat Giants by 47 runs

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians set up a blockbuster rematch of the first season’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, sealing their place against three-time finalists Delhi Capitals with a clinical 47-run win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr (R) celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (AFP)
Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr (R) celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. (AFP)

It was a night of batting brilliance for MI led by their overseas stars Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews. The duo put on a 133-run stand for the second wicket, both scoring 77 runs, as Mumbai posted a staggering 213/3 — the highest total ever in a WPL playoff.

Sciver-Brunt continued on her red-hot form this season, taking her tally to 493 runs at an average of 70.42, while Matthews provided the perfect support at the other end.

Alhough Yastika Bhatia’s struggles continued as she fell for 15 to Danielle Gibson (2/40), MI’s batting juggernaut rolled on. GG’s bowling attack had no answers, with Tanuja Kanwer (0/49) and Priya Mishra (0/40) bearing the brunt of the assault. Oddly, captain Ash Gardner bowled only two overs, conceding 15 runs.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as she produced a stunning late cameo blazing 36 off just 12 balls at a strike rate of 300. It did not help that the Giants put on a shoddy fielding display with dropped catches and misfields on the boundary.

Giants fumbled early in the chase, reeling at 46/3 inside the powerplay with Beth Mooney (6), Harleen Deol (8) and Gardner (8) departing in quick succession. Gibson combined with Phoebe Litchfield to stitch a 38-run partnership before the former departed in the 10th over.

Gardner departed for 8 and GG’s scope of recovery nearly ended there. Bharti Fulmali (30) along with Simran Shaikh (17) put up a 30-run partnership but the pressure of the asking rate was too high.

Matthews (3/31) turned up with the ball as well, dismissing Gardner (8), Fulmali and Meghna Singh (5). Amelia Kerr was an able ally for her with 2/28.

Although Mumbai already had a cushion in the mammoth target they set, they defended the total with ease despite the dew.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
