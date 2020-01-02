BBL: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live score and updates at Melbourne

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:50 IST

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live score: Melbourne Renegades take on Sydney Sixers in their own backyard in a Big Bash League match on Thursday. The Renegades won the toss and opted to bat first.

Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope