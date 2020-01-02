e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cricket / BBL: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live score and updates at Melbourne

BBL: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live score and updates at Melbourne

Follow live score and updates of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match in Melborune through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live score and updates of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match in Melborune through our live commentary.
Follow live score and updates of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match in Melborune through our live commentary.(BBL)
         

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live score: Melbourne Renegades take on Sydney Sixers in their own backyard in a Big Bash League match on Thursday. The Renegades won the toss and opted to bat first.

Follow live score of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers here:

 

Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope

tags
top news
Rejection of R-Day tableau an insult, says TMC; ‘follow rules’, retorts BJP
Rejection of R-Day tableau an insult, says TMC; ‘follow rules’, retorts BJP
Mayawati targets Priyanka over Kota infant deaths, gets an answer from Cong
Mayawati targets Priyanka over Kota infant deaths, gets an answer from Cong
Cong may take backseat in Bihar talks to replicate Jharkhand success
Cong may take backseat in Bihar talks to replicate Jharkhand success
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Five possible reasons why Hyundai Creta sales have hit a road bump
Five possible reasons why Hyundai Creta sales have hit a road bump
‘DJ wale babu to coffee wale babu,’ reactions on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘DJ wale babu to coffee wale babu,’ reactions on Hardik-Natasa engagement
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news