BCB chaos deepens as controversial director Najmul Islam reinstated days after being sacked

The turmoil within the Bangladesh Cricket Board shows no signs of easing, with M Najmul Islam being re-appointed as head of the finance department barely days after he was stripped of all duties. The sudden reversal has only added to the confusion surrounding the board, which has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The BCB has already been in the spotlight following Bangladesh’s dramatic exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup, after the team declined to travel to India. Their withdrawal paved the way for Scotland to step in as replacements, further fuelling criticism of the board’s handling of the situation. Now, the decision to reinstate Najmul has once again put them under the scanner. Najmul had been relieved of all his responsibilities, including his position as head of the finance committee, on January 15 (Bangladesh Cricket)

Najmul had been relieved of all his responsibilities, including his position as head of the finance committee, on January 15, amid growing discontent among several national players. BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul had then explained that the move was made keeping the board’s larger interests in mind and aimed at maintaining stability in the administration.

Meanwhile, the board has moved to reinstate him in the head of the finance role following a decision taken at the BCB board of directors’ meeting on Saturday, January 24. The development was subsequently confirmed by Media Committee chairman Amzad Hossain, who explained the reasoning behind the reversal.

M Nazmul Islam responded to show-cause notice Hossain outlined how the matter was reviewed internally, noting that the disciplinary process had run its course before the final call was made. He added that the board acted only after examining the findings placed before it, stressing that the decision was based on due procedure and administrative clarity rather than haste.

“The show-cause notice that was issued to M Nazmul Islam was responded to and submitted to the disciplinary department. After reviewing his explanation, the disciplinary committee found it to be satisfactory," Amzad Hossain said.

Earlier, the players in the country boycotted the sport after BCB director Najmul Islam said that they would not be compensated if the team were withdrawn from the mega-event, should the ICC refuse to relocate its matches. He also said that the players have achieved little to justify a payout.