BCB promises zero tolerance, independent probe after Jahanara Alam's sexual harassment claims shock the nation

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has reiterated that the board will follow a strict "zero-tolerance" line on sexual harassment involving women cricketers, following explosive revelations by former pacer Jahanara Alam.

The country has been jolted ever since Jahanra went public with allegations that former national pace bowler Manjurul Alam sexually harassed her during the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, prompting wider scrutiny of the women’s set-up and more former players speaking out.

‘Zero tolerance’ but due process

As reported by Cricbuzz, Aminul kept his first response brief but emphatic when asked about the board’s position. “You’ve asked a question, and here’s my reply - zero tolerance. Thank you,” the BCB president said.

At the same time, he underlined the importance of allowing the inquiry panel sufficient time to complete its work and of protecting the due process for all parties. He stressed that even those accused must be given a window to defend themselves before any conclusions are drawn.

BCB has already formed an investigation committee to look into the allegations of misconduct. The board has also moved four officials associated with women’s cricket to special duty pending the probe: team manager SM Golam Faiyaz, physio Suraiya Akter, coach Mahmum Emon, and official Sarfaraz Baby, following harassment allegations linked to Jahanara’s testimony.

Aminul made it clear that the commitment to zero tolerance applies across the hierarchy, including himself and fellow directors. “For example, if the allegations were against me, they would carry out a full investigation against me as well. If the investigators recommended my removal, then I would have to step aside, too. There will be zero tolerance, whether it's the president, a board director, or any employee,” he said.

He framed the matter as a question of principle rather than position or personality. “Even the Prime Minister of this country isn’t exempt from such rules. We’re just ordinary directors. If I go and harass someone, and it’s proven to be true, then I’m just an ordinary director - not above the law. So, if the investigation proves the allegations correct, the guilty will be punished. This isn’t about me or you - it’s about the principle,” Aminul said during the same interaction.

With the inquiry now in motion and key officials sidelined pending its outcome, Bangladesh cricket awaits the committee’s findings and the first test of the board’s public promise of “zero tolerance” in one of its most sensitive crises.