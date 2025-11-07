'Came close to my chest, asked about my periods': Bangladesh women pacer's sexual harassment accusation against selector

Jahanara Alam, the Bangladesh pacer and former captain, has made some shocking allegations, saying she received indecent proposals from the national team management during the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand. The 32-year-old is currently living in Australia after taking a break due to mental health reasons. She made a bombshell charge against the former pace bowler Manjurul Islam, who was acting as the women's selector and manager at that time, saying he did not let her shine in national colours after she refused his indecent proposal. Jahanara Alam makes shocking allegations against Bangladesh's national selector

The veteran pacer also claimed that the former women's committee head, Nadel Chowdhury, was unable to stop Manjurul from harassing her, while the BCB chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, ignored her complaints after being informed.

"I got the second proposal from Manju Bhai during the 2022 World Cup. It seemed to me that I needed to inform the BCB about the incidents that had occurred over the past year and a half. Who should I inform? Nadel Sir, the head of my cricket family, I informed him countless times over the year and a half in many ways. He would provide a temporary solution, and Manju Bhai would be fine for a day or two, and later the same would happen. I even informed the CEO, Sir," she said on the Riasat Azim YouTube channel.

“Next, he (Manju) approached me. I went to the World Cup in New Zealand. We were supposed to have a pre-camp, and the session was on the fifth or sixth day; I don't remember the exact time. On the fifth or sixth day, I was bowling in the nets. He came near my shoulder. And his habit is that he grabs any girl's shoulder. So he grabbed my shoulder. Monju Bhai used to hold and press us to his chest, hold us tight, and bring his mouth near our ears,” she added.

‘Asked about my period’

Alam then further alleged that Manjurul asked her about her “period cycle”, saying he repeatedly asked her this question.

“He came to me and took my hand, again put his hand on my shoulder, brought his mouth near my head, and said, 'How many days is your period running today?' He is directly asking this because he already has the information. Because normally, based on ICC guidelines, the doctor who gives us classes, the physiotherapist or doctor collects period dates from every team,” she said.

“And every international women's team uses an app for this, so that the girls remain secure, safe, and their cycles remain okay. That's why normally our physios always keep these records. He had a big headache. Being a selector, being a manager, I don't know what need he had, but he forcefully asked in a different way, which is not normal,” she added.

The 32-year-old pacer then revealed that the former selector asked her to inform him once her period ends, and this statement left her a bit startled.

“And his second question was, when I said, 'Bhaiya, five days'. He said: 'Five days? Does anyone stay like this? Yours should have ended a day earlier.' So I looked at him directly, staring at his face, and I said, 'Sorry, Bhaiya, I didn't understand',” she said.

“He said, 'Yours should have ended by now. Does anyone have a period for this long? And when your period is over, tell me, because I have to look after my side too, right?' Then I looked at him, and after looking, he said, 'What?' 'I am sorry, Bhaiya, I didn't understand.' So he said, 'Five days, it should have ended. You have to look after my side too,” she added.

Manjurul denies claims

When Manjurul was contacted about these allegations, he dismissed the claims as baseless. "What can I say apart from terming it as baseless," said Manjurul to Cricbuzz, who is currently in China.

"You can ask other cricketers whether I was good or bad," he added.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCB officials will launch an investigation if they find it necessary. "The allegations are quite serious and so we have to sit and decide what should be our next course of action and if required we will certainly have an investigation," BCB vice-chairman Shakhawat Hossain told Cricbuzz.