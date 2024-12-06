BCCI accepts PCB's demand as ICC reach consensus to stage Champions Trophy 2025 in hybrid model

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reached a consensus on Thursday to stage the 2025 Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, wherein India will play all its matches in Dubai. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to follow the hybrid model for all ICC tournaments held in India until 2027. The ICC Champions Trophy.(ICC)

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the decision was finalised after ICC's newest chairman, Jay Shah, met the board members, including Pakistan, in an informal meeting at the headquarters in Dubai on Thursday.

"It's been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan, with India playing its matches in Dubai. It's a win-win situation for all stakeholders," the ICC source told PTI.

Last week, after months of back-and-forth and withdrawing its boycott threat, PCB, reportedly threatened to lose their hosting rights, finally agreed to BCCI and ICC's demand to adapt the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. "Cricket should win, that's most important, but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," Pakistan Cricket Board head Mohsin Naqvi had stated after the last ICC meet.

In return, PCB demanded that a similar rule be followed during all ICC tournaments played in India until 2031. However, the ICC has agreed to a hybrid model for all its events until 2027.

During this period, India will host two ICC tournaments. They will co-host the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026, implying that Pakistan will play all their matches in the island nation. They will also host the Women's World Cup in 2025, hence Pakistan's cricket team will have to travel to a neutral country for all their matches.

"During the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. The compensation demanded by PCB for the Champions Trophy hybrid model is still under consideration," the source said.

Champions Trophy schedule to be announced soon?

The chaos surrounding the hybrid model for the ICC tournament caused a considerable delay in announcing the schedule for the Champions Trophy. In fact, as per the contract between ICC and the broadcasters, the schedule should have been announced at least 90 days in advance but that deadline has already been breached. However, with the decks being cleared, the release of the Champions Trophy schedule could be expected soon by fans and broadcasters, Star Sports.

The channel's representatives were in Dubai to discuss the operational modalities of the 'Hybrid Model' and prospective schedule with Shah. But that meeting was postponed to Saturday, according to sources.